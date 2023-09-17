Anyone else is a once and done with video games?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Anyone else is a once and done with video games?
I really only got into gaming this year. But I've found once I finish the story once I can't get into it again. I've done one walktrhough of BG3 and Starfield. I loved loved loved every second of it. Took the fastest path to the end which still takes a bit of time. Great experiences. But now I want to move on to the next thing and I don't want to spend too long with any particular game.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off