Anyone else is a once and done with video games?

I really only got into gaming this year. But I've found once I finish the story once I can't get into it again. I've done one walktrhough of BG3 and Starfield. I loved loved loved every second of it. Took the fastest path to the end which still takes a bit of time. Great experiences. But now I want to move on to the next thing and I don't want to spend too long with any particular game.