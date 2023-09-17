DVD Talk Forum

Anyone else is a once and done with video games?

09-17-23
Anyone else is a once and done with video games?
I really only got into gaming this year. But I've found once I finish the story once I can't get into it again. I've done one walktrhough of BG3 and Starfield. I loved loved loved every second of it. Took the fastest path to the end which still takes a bit of time. Great experiences. But now I want to move on to the next thing and I don't want to spend too long with any particular game.
