Hardest game you ever played and finished?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,520
Received 786 Likes on 668 Posts
Eternal Darkness: Sanitys Requiem on GameCube. This was before easily watchable walkthroughs or anything. I struggled with this for so long, but finally overcame. It was sweet.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 12,052
Received 794 Likes on 594 Posts
Re: Hardest game you ever played and finished?
I don't know if it was hardest game, overall, but The Challenge trophy in The Witness caused me to rage quit more than any other game.
