Hardest game you ever played and finished?

   
09-16-23, 10:35 PM
Hardest game you ever played and finished?
Eternal Darkness: Sanitys Requiem on GameCube. This was before easily watchable walkthroughs or anything. I struggled with this for so long, but finally overcame. It was sweet.
09-16-23, 10:57 PM
Re: Hardest game you ever played and finished?
Dark Souls 2.

The only souls game I finished. Elden Ring is up there but I felt that was easier than DS2
09-16-23, 11:02 PM
Re: Hardest game you ever played and finished?
I don't know if it was hardest game, overall, but The Challenge trophy in The Witness caused me to rage quit more than any other game.
