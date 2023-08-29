DVD Talk Forum

Sea of Stars (8/29/23) - PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, XO, XSX - Game Pass

Sea of Stars (8/29/23) - PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, XO, XSX - Game Pass

   
08-29-23, 01:08 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 70,274
Received 5,020 Likes on 3,410 Posts
Sea of Stars (8/29/23) - PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, XO, XSX - Game Pass
This throwback turn-based RPG is getting some great reviews. Currently a solid 88 on Metacritic.
Looks fun, certainly worth checking out on Game Pass


08-29-23, 01:14 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 17,763
Received 192 Likes on 136 Posts
Re: Sea of Stars (8/29/23) - PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, XO, XSX - Game Pass
I played 12 mins yesterday to try it out and like it so far. Gonna finish bg3 today and get on this.
