Texas Chain Saw Massacre: the Game (8-18-23)
Did anyone else pick this up? Its pretty fun.
The same inept developer that made the Friday the 13th game made this. I loved that game despite its problems.
This is basically a 3 v 4 battle. Four trying to escape, three trying to prevent it.
One thing that is a drag though is theres no PS4/PS5 cross play which is a real head scratcher.
Re: Texas Chain Saw Massacre: the Game (8-18-23)
If Im free when you do it, Ill play. Im on ps5.
