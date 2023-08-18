Texas Chain Saw Massacre: the Game (8-18-23)

Did anyone else pick this up? Its pretty fun.

The same inept developer that made the Friday the 13th game made this. I loved that game despite its problems.



This is basically a 3 v 4 battle. Four trying to escape, three trying to prevent it.



One thing that is a drag though is theres no PS4/PS5 cross play which is a real head scratcher.