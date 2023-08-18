DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Texas Chain Saw Massacre: the Game (8-18-23)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Texas Chain Saw Massacre: the Game (8-18-23)

   
Old 08-25-23, 12:05 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 4,275
Received 713 Likes on 480 Posts
Texas Chain Saw Massacre: the Game (8-18-23)
Did anyone else pick this up? Its pretty fun.
The same inept developer that made the Friday the 13th game made this. I loved that game despite its problems.

This is basically a 3 v 4 battle. Four trying to escape, three trying to prevent it.

One thing that is a drag though is theres no PS4/PS5 cross play which is a real head scratcher.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-25-23, 12:08 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 17,747
Received 191 Likes on 135 Posts
Re: Texas Chain Saw Massacre: the Game (8-18-23)
I saw it free on Gamepass (not my kind of game, but in case anyone wants to check it out).
GatorDeb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-25-23, 12:12 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
bluetoast's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 11,504
Received 212 Likes on 161 Posts
Re: Texas Chain Saw Massacre: the Game (8-18-23)
I downloaded it and am gathering a group to get a full party.
bluetoast is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-25-23, 12:13 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 4,275
Received 713 Likes on 480 Posts
Re: Texas Chain Saw Massacre: the Game (8-18-23)
If Im free when you do it, Ill play. Im on ps5.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) Video Game by Yukes Coming Soon

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.