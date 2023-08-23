What game or series that doesn't have an announced new game/sequel would you want the most?
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,131
Received 447 Likes on 328 Posts
What game or series that doesn't have an announced new game/sequel would you want the most?
Overcooked (this is one of the only multiplayer games my wife and I have played that we've enjoyed.)
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Yoku's Island Express
Astro's Playroom
Lake
Ghost of Tsushima (rumored but not officially announced)
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Yoku's Island Express
Astro's Playroom
Lake
Ghost of Tsushima (rumored but not officially announced)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off