Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - Jet Set Radio spiritual successor (8/18)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - Jet Set Radio spiritual successor (8/18)
Been in development for a few years, and has Hideki Naganuma on the music, just like work JSF/JSRF
https://youtu.be/VgCxJFMh1h8
https://youtu.be/VgCxJFMh1h8
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off