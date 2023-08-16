DVD Talk Forum

How is 2024 going to top out this year when it comes to video games?

   
How is 2024 going to top out this year when it comes to video games?
Baldur's Gate 3
Starfield
Final Fantasy XVI
Pikmin
Diablo 4
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Dead Space Remake


Etc etc etc. It was a fantastic year for games.
Video Game Talk

