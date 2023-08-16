How is 2024 going to top out this year when it comes to video games?
How is 2024 going to top out this year when it comes to video games?
Baldur's Gate 3
Starfield
Final Fantasy XVI
Pikmin
Diablo 4
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Dead Space Remake
Etc etc etc. It was a fantastic year for games.
