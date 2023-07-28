DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC: 2023)

Ever since Disney Speedstorm, I've been obssessed with Kart racing games (still not into Mario Kart, tried to go back to it). This will probably have a sale so I won't get it day one, but I can see getting it for 20 bucks. I'll probably pick this up at some point. Looks slick.