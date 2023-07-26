Disney Sorcerer's Arena. Mobile.

Someone mentioned this game in the Disney Speedstorm Discord and I'm hooked. DSS is a gacha game but I've put money into it and I really got intrigued about gacha games and wanted one I could F2P. This game is soooo addictive. I have spent no money on it and don't plan to, I want a f2p 100% experience. You could easily spend thousands of dollars a month in this game, the microtransactions in it are scary. It's a turn-based, card-based RPG, two of my most favorite things, so I'm immensely enjoying the playing, the collecting. Anyone else play it? Also like I can just play five minutes here, five minutes there. I've played about 5 days and I'm already level 25 for 9 characters, working on unlocking a fifth villain to have a full villain squad.