Black Panther - coming from new EA studio
There isnt a trailer, even a vague release date, or anything, but EA formally unveiled its new Seattle studio: Cliffhanger Games.
As part of that, EA revealed its first project is a third-person, single-player Black Panther game. Its very early in development, but:
EA says the new team already features veterans who have worked on Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo Infinite, God of War and more. The studio will also work closely with the team at Marvel Games.
