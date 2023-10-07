DVD Talk Forum

Black Panther - coming from new EA studio

   
Black Panther - coming from new EA studio
There isnt a trailer, even a vague release date, or anything, but EA formally unveiled its new Seattle studio: Cliffhanger Games.

As part of that, EA revealed its first project is a third-person, single-player Black Panther game. Its very early in development, but:

EA says the new team already features veterans who have worked on Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo Infinite, God of War and more. The studio will also work closely with the team at Marvel Games.


(link!)
