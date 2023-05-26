Foamstars - PS5/PS4 exclusive (forever?) | Square Enix, Release TBD
No date on this one yet, but it looks like it's not even coming to PC, which is a bit surprising. Hoping the exclusivity is worth it.
gameplay starts around 01:10 if you want to skip the CGI intro.
Looks rather bland like some of the other washed up party game attempts Sony has had. Definitely not worth the full price they will likely try to charge out of the gate.
This is such a shameless Splatoon clone I wonder how it'll do. I mean they even have fast traversal on their own "foam"
