Foamstars - PS5/PS4 exclusive (forever?) | Square Enix, Release TBD

Video Game Talk

05-26-23, 09:19 AM
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 27,426
Received 1,023 Likes on 733 Posts
Foamstars - PS5/PS4 exclusive (forever?) | Square Enix, Release TBD


No date on this one yet, but it looks like it's not even coming to PC, which is a bit surprising. Hoping the exclusivity is worth it.

gameplay starts around 01:10 if you want to skip the CGI intro.
05-26-23, 09:25 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Posts: 21,891
Received 253 Likes on 189 Posts
Re: Foamstars - PS5/PS4 exclusive (forever?) | Square Enix, Release TBD
Looks rather bland like some of the other washed up party game attempts Sony has had. Definitely not worth the full price they will likely try to charge out of the gate.
05-26-23, 09:39 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 41,624
Received 1,497 Likes on 1,158 Posts
Re: Foamstars - PS5/PS4 exclusive (forever?) | Square Enix, Release TBD
This is such a shameless Splatoon clone I wonder how it'll do. I mean they even have fast traversal on their own "foam"
