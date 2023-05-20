Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5 XBOX S/X), 10/23/2023
Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5 XBOX S/X), 10/23/2023
This is a sequel/reboot. I'll be buying the original for ~$5 once this one hits and eventually pick this up for cheap, definitely interested in playing it one day, looks cool.
https://lordsofthefallen.com/
Anyone play the original?
It's a punishingly-hard Dark Souls clone. Right up your ally!
