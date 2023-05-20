DVD Talk Forum

Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5 XBOX S/X), 10/23/2023

   
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 17,375
Received 152 Likes on 101 Posts
Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5 XBOX S/X), 10/23/2023
This is a sequel/reboot. I'll be buying the original for ~$5 once this one hits and eventually pick this up for cheap, definitely interested in playing it one day, looks cool.

https://lordsofthefallen.com/



Anyone play the original?
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 68,261
Received 4,510 Likes on 3,069 Posts
Re: Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5 XBOX S/X), 10/23/2023
It's a punishingly-hard Dark Souls clone. Right up your ally!
