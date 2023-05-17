DVD Talk Forum

What do you do if you buy a game and you end up hating it?

Old 05-17-23, 10:35 PM
What do you do if you buy a game and you end up hating it?
Assume no refunds on that specific game. How many hours do you put on it before you bail?

I spent 120 bucks on Lego 2k racing. I hate it. I don't enjoy playing it. I've spent a little over 2 hours on it so far. You have to get really good at the game mechanics to win. Disney Speedstorm gives you some crumbs just for showing up and I immensely enjoy my DSS time.

But the money. Since it's an mtx game there are no trial periods and no refunds. I have a hard time just throwing 120 bucks away.
Old 05-17-23, 10:42 PM
Are you the only gamer in your house?

If so, I'd probably suck it up and try to get good at it. Sometimes games that are difficult to get the hang of pay off once you do get it.
Old 05-17-23, 10:44 PM
Are you the only gamer in your house?

If so, I'd probably suck it up and try to get good at it. Sometimes games that are difficult to get the hang of pay off once you do get it.
I am. I won't ever get good at it, I've spent over 30 hours on DSS and I suck just the same as day one. I just don't have the eye hand coordination, I never have.
