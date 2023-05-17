What do you do if you buy a game and you end up hating it?

Assume no refunds on that specific game. How many hours do you put on it before you bail?



I spent 120 bucks on Lego 2k racing. I hate it. I don't enjoy playing it. I've spent a little over 2 hours on it so far. You have to get really good at the game mechanics to win. Disney Speedstorm gives you some crumbs just for showing up and I immensely enjoy my DSS time.



But the money. Since it's an mtx game there are no trial periods and no refunds. I have a hard time just throwing 120 bucks away.

