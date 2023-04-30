PlayStation Plus Members: 19-Game PlayStation Plus Collection (PS5)
PlayStation Plus Members: 19-Game PlayStation Plus Collection (PS5)
I thought this was good enough for its own thread.
Deal Instructions:
Available Titles:
- From your PlayStation 5 console, go to the PS Plus tile on the far left of the PS5 homescreen
- Select it and scroll all the way to the bottom until you see the "PlayStation Plus Collection" icon
- Select view games, select each one, and choose "Add to Library"
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Bloodborne
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (Zombie Chronicles Edition)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy 15
- God of War
- Infamous Second Son
- Monster Hunter World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Ratchet and Clank
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Until Dawn
Re: PlayStation Plus Members: 19-Game PlayStation Plus Collection (PS5)
It's going away on May 9th. It's been talked about a lot in the PS5 thread.
