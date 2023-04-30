DVD Talk Forum

PlayStation Plus Members: 19-Game PlayStation Plus Collection (PS5)
I thought this was good enough for its own thread.



Deal Instructions:
  1. From your PlayStation 5 console, go to the PS Plus tile on the far left of the PS5 homescreen
  2. Select it and scroll all the way to the bottom until you see the "PlayStation Plus Collection" icon
  3. Select view games, select each one, and choose "Add to Library"

Available Titles:
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield 1
  • Bloodborne
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (Zombie Chronicles Edition)
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Days Gone
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy 15
  • God of War
  • Infamous Second Son
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Until Dawn
Re: PlayStation Plus Members: 19-Game PlayStation Plus Collection (PS5)
It's going away on May 9th. It's been talked about a lot in the PS5 thread.
