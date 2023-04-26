DVD Talk Forum

Do you buy or rent your games?

04-26-23, 02:32 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 17,239
Do you buy or rent your games?
I have Gamepass Ultimate and EA PC Pro. I was calculating and for

Gamepass Ultimate $15
Ubisoft Plus $18
EA PC Pro $100 / yr / 12 = $8.34
Playstation Premium PC = $120 a year, $10 a month

$51.34 a month gets you pretty much almost all of the AAA games out there. There'd be the outlier here and there, but you'd have a top game to play at any time. You could even rotate for $20 a month or less and switch between services. And then there's Gamefly, but digital renting comes out way cheaper. And works for PC.
