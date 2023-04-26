Do you buy or rent your games?

I have Gamepass Ultimate and EA PC Pro. I was calculating and for



Gamepass Ultimate $15

Ubisoft Plus $18

EA PC Pro $100 / yr / 12 = $8.34

Playstation Premium PC = $120 a year, $10 a month



$51.34 a month gets you pretty much almost all of the AAA games out there. There'd be the outlier here and there, but you'd have a top game to play at any time. You could even rotate for $20 a month or less and switch between services. And then there's Gamefly, but digital renting comes out way cheaper. And works for PC.