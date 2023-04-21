DVD Talk Forum

Advance Wars 1-2: Reboot Camp. $59.99. (4/21/2023, Nintendo Switch)

Advance Wars 1-2: Reboot Camp. $59.99. (4/21/2023, Nintendo Switch)

   
Advance Wars 1-2: Reboot Camp. $59.99. (4/21/2023, Nintendo Switch)


I never played 2. I put over one THOUSAND hours into one. My most played game ever. On a GBA with Gameshark unlimited HP/fuel/ammo/movement, etc. I was worried how I was going to play without cheats. I have about an hour in and I can beat the first three level after looking at videos on how to win. If you do the same move the results are the same. Going to play those three another hour or so until I get bored then go on to other levels. There's about 64 missions total in the whole game. I love doing the same mission over and over and over again. The feel is the same as the GBA. I don't mind the graphics. Other people hate them.

