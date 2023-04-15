DVD Talk Forum

Disney Illusion Island (7/28/23: Switch)

Disney Illusion Island (7/28/23: Switch)

   
Disney Illusion Island (7/28/23: Switch)

Features

  • Play as Mickey & Friends - Choose your favorite character and unlock special abilities as you perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles, and take on epic boss battles.
  • Reveal the Mysteries of Disney Illusion Island - Run, swim, swing, and jump your way through a beautiful yet mysterious island and discover rich biomes, intriguing characters, and hidden secrets.
  • Fun with Friends in 4-Player Co-op - Play solo or grab up to three friends to save the island of Monoth in 4-player couch co-op. Team up with friends and utilize unique skills such as Rope Drop, Leap Frog, and a heart gifting hug.
  • Be a Part of an Authentic Mickey Cartoon - Experience a brand-new Mickey & Friends adventure with hand-drawn animation, an orchestrated original score and authentic voice talents.


I'm intrigued by this game giving me Rayman Origins/Legends vibes. And it retails for $39.99. Also really like the artstyle.

Also found a really good interview with the creative director: https://www.gameinformer.com/preview...-a-metroid-map
