Pikmin 4 (7/21/23: Nintendo Switch)

"Guide pintsized creatures in a grand mission on a strange planet!

Meet Pikmin, small, plantlike creatures you can grow, pluck, command, and overpower your enemies with! These curious helpers come in different typesfire is no sweat for Red Pikmin and the brand-new Ice Pikmin can freeze enemies and the environment. Use your Pikmins miniature might (and a bit of strategy) to explore this mysterious planet.You get a dog, too! Oatchi (pronounced oat-chee), resident good boy and dependable partner, can help with things like smashing obstacles and carrying Pikmin throughout your adventure. With the miniscule Pikmin and a capable canine in tow, no challenge is too big!"My most anticipated game of the year.