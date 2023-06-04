Pikmin 4 (7/21/23: Nintendo Switch)
"Guide pintsized creatures in a grand mission on a strange planet!Meet Pikmin, small, plantlike creatures you can grow, pluck, command, and overpower your enemies with! These curious helpers come in different typesfire is no sweat for Red Pikmin and the brand-new Ice Pikmin can freeze enemies and the environment. Use your Pikmins miniature might (and a bit of strategy) to explore this mysterious planet.
You get a dog, too! Oatchi (pronounced oat-chee), resident good boy and dependable partner, can help with things like smashing obstacles and carrying Pikmin throughout your adventure. With the miniscule Pikmin and a capable canine in tow, no challenge is too big!"
My most anticipated game of the year.
