Lego 2K Drive - PS5, XSX, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (5/19/23)

Standard Edition ($69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC)

($69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC) Awesome Edition ($99.99) – Includes a new vehicle, vehicle flair, and an in-game LEGO minifigure. Players will also receive the Year 1 Drive Pass, which will introduce an all-new biome, in addition to four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content, each with new vehicles and themes.

($99.99) – Includes a new vehicle, vehicle flair, and an in-game LEGO minifigure. Players will also receive the Year 1 Drive Pass, which will introduce an all-new biome, in addition to four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content, each with new vehicles and themes. Awesome Rivals Edition ($119.99) – Includes multiple new vehicles, a vehicle flair, and in-game LEGO minifigures. Players will also receive the Year 1 Drive Pass, which will introduce an all-new biome, in addition to four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content, each with new vehicles and themes.

This looks like it could be fun. At least it's something different for the franchise. And it's coming SOON.Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have announced , an open-world “AAA driving adventure game ” for PlayStation 5 Switch , and PC (Steam). It will launch on May 19.The game will be available in three editions:Pre-orders include the “Aquadirt Racer Pack,” which features the Aquadirt Racer Street Car, Aquadirt Racer Off-Road Car, and Aquadirt Racer Boat. This pack is included in the Awesome Edition and Awesome Rivals Edition regardless of pre-order.Here is an overview of the game, via 2K:will be the first release in a multi-title partnership between 2K and the LEGO Group to develop AAA LEGO games. With 2K’s proven expertise in creating high quality and engaging interactive entertainment properties and the LEGO Group’s unprecedented cultural impact, the partnership will evolve the iconic LEGO games experience fans know and love in exciting new ways.A world-class team at Visual Concepts with deep experience in the genre will bring AAA quality, depth of gameplay and stunning visuals to a LEGO driving game for the first time.will combine the best elements of open-world driving and fast-paced competitive racing, while introducing a diverse vehicle customization system.Additionally, a collaboration with supercar and hypercar company McLaren Automotive will bring the McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM—just released in a LEGO Speed Champions double-pack set to help celebrate 60 years since McLaren was founded by racer and engineer Bruce McLaren—to the world of Bricklandia, as the cover cars perfectly encapsulate the thrilling, high-octane experience fans can expect in LEGO 2K Drive.