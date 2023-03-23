Lego 2K Drive - PS5, XSX, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (5/19/23)
This looks like it could be fun. At least it's something different for the franchise. And it's coming SOON.
Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have announced LEGO 2K Drive, an open-world AAA driving adventure game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam). It will launch on May 19.
The game will be available in three editions:
Here is an overview of the game, via 2K:
About
LEGO 2K Drive will be the first release in a multi-title partnership between 2K and the LEGO Group to develop AAA LEGO games. With 2Ks proven expertise in creating high quality and engaging interactive entertainment properties and the LEGO Groups unprecedented cultural impact, the partnership will evolve the iconic LEGO games experience fans know and love in exciting new ways.
A world-class team at Visual Concepts with deep experience in the genre will bring AAA quality, depth of gameplay and stunning visuals to a LEGO driving game for the first time. LEGO 2K Drive will combine the best elements of open-world driving and fast-paced competitive racing, while introducing a diverse vehicle customization system.
Additionally, a collaboration with supercar and hypercar company McLaren Automotive will bring the McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LMjust released in a LEGO Speed Champions double-pack set to help celebrate 60 years since McLaren was founded by racer and engineer Bruce McLarento the world of Bricklandia, as the cover cars perfectly encapsulate the thrilling, high-octane experience fans can expect in LEGO 2K Drive.
Key Features
- A Story in a Vast Open World Players will journey across Bricklandias multiple unique biome regions as they compete against a series of charismatic rivals with hopes of one day winning the coveted Sky Cup Trophy. In LEGO 2K Drive, players choose how they want to play, with a wide open world to explore full of racing, minigames, challenges, collectibles, things to destroy, and well-known vehicles from LEGO themes like City, Creator, Speed Champions, and more.
- High-Octane LEGO Racing Racing in LEGO 2K Drive is a fast-paced, off-the-wall experience as players battle across a broad range of tracks while taking advantage of unique power-up abilities that can transform a players standing in the race with the touch of a button.
- Unique Customization LEGO 2K Drive introduces a diverse customization system that allows players to build their own vehicles to suit their tastes, with over 1,000 unique LEGO pieces available over the course of their adventure, in addition to a wealth of color designs, stickers, flairs, and more.
- Play Solo or Together LEGO 2K Drive offers robust co-op and thrilling competitive multiplayer to enjoy with others. Play with family and friends via local, two-person split-screen or match online with other intrepid racers of similar skill levels.
Game Stop bonus with pre-order :
Buy LEGO 2K Drive for a Free Aquadirt Racer Vehicle LEGO® Kit!Get a physical LEGO® kit containing everything you need to build your very own real-world 3-in-1 Aquadirt Racer vehicle, which can be assembled in Street, Off-Road, or Water forms!
