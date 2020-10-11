DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Crime Boss: Rockay City -- S: Michael Rooker, Danny Glover, Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris -- All platforms

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Crime Boss: Rockay City -- S: Michael Rooker, Danny Glover, Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris -- All platforms

   
Old 03-09-23, 02:59 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,220
Received 2,408 Likes on 1,782 Posts
Crime Boss: Rockay City -- S: Michael Rooker, Danny Glover, Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris -- All platforms




Anyone heard of this game? The 1st trailer was released in December. It comes out on all platforms March 28th

I mean it's got a pretty cool voice actor cast

https://www.comingsoon.net/games/tra...s-danny-glover
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-09-23, 03:08 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Xander's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Des Moines, IA
Posts: 4,583
Received 48 Likes on 36 Posts
Re: Crime Boss: Rockay City -- S: Michael Rooker, Danny Glover, Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris -- All platf
Rockay City looks an awful lot like Vice City....
Xander is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-09-23, 03:36 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
nickdawgy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Southern Cal-ee-for-nee
Posts: 32,414
Received 248 Likes on 184 Posts
Re: Crime Boss: Rockay City -- S: Michael Rooker, Danny Glover, Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris -- All platf
Just by seeing the name I can already tell this will be rated a 4/10 or something close to that.
nickdawgy is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Xbox Series X - 11/10/20

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.