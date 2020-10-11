Crime Boss: Rockay City -- S: Michael Rooker, Danny Glover, Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris -- All platforms
#1
Anyone heard of this game? The 1st trailer was released in December. It comes out on all platforms March 28th
I mean it's got a pretty cool voice actor cast
https://www.comingsoon.net/games/tra...s-danny-glover
#2
Rockay City looks an awful lot like Vice City....
#3
Just by seeing the name I can already tell this will be rated a 4/10 or something close to that.
