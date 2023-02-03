Bayonetta Origins : Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) - 3/17/23

Okay, I didn't know what to make of this game when I first found out about it. It is certainly VERY different from the main Bayonetta games. Much slower paced and more laid back. Thought it might be a kiddie game, as unlikely as that sounds for this series. The trailer didn't indicate muchIt is certainly toned down from the main games, but looks really fun as well. Watching the 10 minutes of gameplay has kind of sold me on it. The game is one of several upcoming exclusives that can be purchased with one of the 2 for $99 Nintendo Online Vouchers. I am strongly considering picking it up now since that deal is so good and there's not a limit on vouchers you can buy. Though I guess I should really play Bayonetta 3 first, of course.