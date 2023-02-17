DVD Talk Forum

Wild Hearts > 2/17/23 > PS5, XBSX, PC

Wild Hearts > 2/17/23 > PS5, XBSX, PC

   
02-20-23, 05:06 PM
Wild Hearts > 2/17/23 > PS5, XBSX, PC
Anyone getting this? Kind of homage to Monster Hunter. I saw the review before and looks good. Was wondering if anyone thinking about.

02-20-23, 05:10 PM
Re: Wild Hearts > 2/17/23 > PS5, XBSX, PC
Nah, I lose interest in Monster Hunter games (and their clones) really quickly.
