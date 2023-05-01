The Questyen's Favorite Games of 2022
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 4,789
Received 354 Likes on 260 Posts
The Questyen's Favorite Games of 2022
After a long hiatus from DVD Talk I am back with my favorite games of 2022. With manga overtaking videogames as my main hobby the number of games I played dropped significantly from last year but I still have a solid top 15 for a list. As usual this is my specific favorite list but I welcome others opinions and recommendations.
2022 Games that I'm interested in but haven't played yet: (Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem, The Callisto Protocol, Chained Echoes)
2022 Games that I'm interested in but haven't played yet: (Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem, The Callisto Protocol, Chained Echoes)
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 4,789
Received 354 Likes on 260 Posts
Re: The Questyen's Favorite Games of 2022
15. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS5) (system I played it on)
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a prequel game to the highly anticipated JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (by the Suikoden creators). It's a 2D side scrolling platforming action-rpg (that is a mouthful) with multiple characters to switch between each with unique combat styles and weapons. It has some Metroidvania aspects to the gameplay and if you dislike backtracking and fetch quests you will dislike this game because it is filled with both of those. But even with that I really enjoyed the town building aspect and getting to know all the town residents which was a good change of pace from the exploring/fighting portions of the game. As a big fan of the original Suikoden I'm very excited for the upcoming spiritual successor and while Rising definitely isn't that I still enjoyed my time with it.
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a prequel game to the highly anticipated JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (by the Suikoden creators). It's a 2D side scrolling platforming action-rpg (that is a mouthful) with multiple characters to switch between each with unique combat styles and weapons. It has some Metroidvania aspects to the gameplay and if you dislike backtracking and fetch quests you will dislike this game because it is filled with both of those. But even with that I really enjoyed the town building aspect and getting to know all the town residents which was a good change of pace from the exploring/fighting portions of the game. As a big fan of the original Suikoden I'm very excited for the upcoming spiritual successor and while Rising definitely isn't that I still enjoyed my time with it.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: NH
Posts: 8,644
Received 74 Likes on 52 Posts
Re: The Questyen's Favorite Games of 2022
Welcome back!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off