Re: The Questyen's Favorite Games of 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a prequel game to the highly anticipated JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (by the Suikoden creators). It's a 2D side scrolling platforming action-rpg (that is a mouthful) with multiple characters to switch between each with unique combat styles and weapons. It has some Metroidvania aspects to the gameplay and if you dislike backtracking and fetch quests you will dislike this game because it is filled with both of those. But even with that I really enjoyed the town building aspect and getting to know all the town residents which was a good change of pace from the exploring/fighting portions of the game. As a big fan of the original Suikoden I'm very excited for the upcoming spiritual successor and while Rising definitely isn't that I still enjoyed my time with it.