Have you ever bought a second video game console to keep as a spare? To be clear, I don't mean a second console to replace a dead console, but one to keep as a future replacement for a console that was still working without any problems.
Yep, I still have an unopened PS2 slim that I bought just in case. Probably should have done the same with the PS3, but oh well.
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: NH
Posts: 8,642
Received 74 Likes on 52 Posts
No, but I did buy a new version of the console and keep the older version...
