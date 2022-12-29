DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Have you ever bought a second video game console to keep as a spare?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games
View Poll Results: Have you ever bought a second video game console to keep as a spare?
Yes
1
100.00%
No
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Have you ever bought a second video game console to keep as a spare?

   
Old 12-29-22, 05:10 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 880
Received 19 Likes on 13 Posts
Have you ever bought a second video game console to keep as a spare?
Have you ever bought a second video game console to keep as a spare? To be clear, I don't mean a second console to replace a dead console, but one to keep as a future replacement for a console that was still working without any problems.
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-29-22, 05:31 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Maxflier's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 12,806
Received 117 Likes on 86 Posts
Re: Have you ever bought a second video game console to keep as a spare?
Yep, I still have an unopened PS2 slim that I bought just in case. Probably should have done the same with the PS3, but oh well.
Maxflier is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-29-22, 06:02 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Music's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: NH
Posts: 8,642
Received 74 Likes on 52 Posts
Re: Have you ever bought a second video game console to keep as a spare?
No, but I did buy a new version of the console and keep the older version...
Music is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.