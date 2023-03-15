DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Wars : Jedi Survivor 3/15/23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PC)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Star Wars : Jedi Survivor 3/15/23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PC)

   
Old 12-05-22, 12:27 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 64,823
Received 3,788 Likes on 2,552 Posts
Star Wars : Jedi Survivor 3/15/23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PC)
New Star Wars game from Respawn/EA. Sequel to Fallen Order.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-22, 01:18 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Midwest
Posts: 5,731
Received 8 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Star Wars : Jedi Survivor 3/15/23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PC)
I liked the first game a lot, so hoping it builds upon that.
steebo777 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Microsoft raising prices to $69.99

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.