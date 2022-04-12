Evil West --> 11.22.22 --> (PS, XBX, PC)
This hasn't gotten the greatest reviews. Mostly 7's. But, i took a chance based on what i saw and read and i'll tell ya...i'm having a ton of fun with this. still early on, but it a pretty quality FPS. keep in mind come sale time or whatever or if demo or trial somewhere, check it out. it's a very fun FPS in a similar vein as the new Doom or Wolfenstein..
Last edited by OldBoy; 12-04-22 at 03:18 PM.
