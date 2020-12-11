ROBLOX_OOF.mp3 | The Wilhelm scream of video games & the deepest dive into SFX attribution; plus crimes!

Spoiler: If you know who Tommy Tallarico is, or have any familiarity with Video Games Live, that guy is involved. And it goes off the fucking rails.





Quote: I promise you when I started making this video my goal was to make something short for once, take a break from my longer projects to make a quick video quickly so people knew I was alive. I did not expect, while I was doing research, for a rabbit hole to open beneath my feet and to fall Wile E. Coyote style into an abyss of lies and madness, and seemingly getting one ... Guinness World Records sent to the fucking shadow realm.

I know none of y'all are going to watch a video presumably about a single sound effect for a game that you've either 1) never heard of, or 2) heard of but have no idea why any of this matters in the slightest... and the fact that the video is two fucking hours is... a lot.But I implore you to consider otherwise.Because this story is...... and has twists you couldn't possibly dream ofthe TL;DW version is:This "oof" sound has become a meme in the world of Roblox and elsewhere. It's getting used, not unlike the Wilhelm scream (originally "man being eaten by alligator" by the way!), but the sound does not originate from Roblox at all! Controversy! It originates from a game nobody played called Messiah. But that's just the beginning!Mild spoiler for why you should watch this...To quote the guy who made the video,Seriously... this video is a rollercoaster like no other, and anyonefamiliar with the subject matter will probably get a kick out of it, despite being longer than most movies these days.