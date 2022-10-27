ELI5: new Xbox Series X

(Apologies in advance if this in the wrong section or asked incorrectly or is so lame to not be with responding to. Just taking a shot on a site I lurk in quite a bit and know many here know their stuff.)I got a good deal on an Xbox Series X and would like advice on how to set it up (and get answers to the things that gave me headaches searching online).I am hoping I can do the right things from the beginning, so I am not "stuck" later.Because of my background, it'd be great to have it explained like I'm 5...Basic background: I'm not a gamer. I have been playing a handful of games on an old Xbox 360 that I am fine replaying on the Series X. I have not devoted much time to any to make it worth trying to transport to the new console.I have a dozen games (all physical) I haven't even touched because I bought Xbox One games I couldn't yet play, knowing the Series X I would get someday could play them.So I've got plenty of games to play at the jump.I've never gone online as a player. I just play what's on disc. Have little to no desire to get creamed by people who are actual gamers by playing online (for now anyway).I have a Microsoft account and added/connected an Xbox account (many searches said to use the XBOX app to set up the console, so I downloaded that already).Do I need Gamepass to go online or save in the cloud (can one do that yet?)I have a older son with an Xbox that I would like to play with here and there. Can we connect and play a game together (and what does that require)?My younger (18 yrs) son who lives with me isnot a gamer, but we did run through Lego games (at least the missions/stories) on the 360 together, so he has a slight interest in playing some types of games (and may be willing to play with my the older son). And it would be great if he got the itch to connect/play with friends who are off to school.Can he have his own identity/account that shows his progress/achievements for low cost (it's not even worth it to buy him Gamepass for how little he'd use it)?If so, if he and I chose to play on the same console, would having his own gamer tag(?) be possible as we complete games? For the 360, I sign in and then he becomes Player 2.As for Gamepass: $15 a month is a great deal, but I don't even know if it'd be worth it for someone who plays as little as I do (and has dozens of games I've already paid for), at least until I get acclimated to gaming. Or is Gamepass just a "cost of doing business" with benefits beyond the loads of games to play?And before I plug the Series X in and connect to the internet, is there anything I really should do right away when I do start it up? Any "I wish I would have known"s you had?i know I'm all over the place, but I've tried to put some (maybe too much) thought into it. Hope some of it makes sense and parts of questions can be answered.I appreciate any and all responses. I lurk on the site because I do not log-in at work (just read) and rarely sit at my home computer where I could log-in. So thanks in advance in case I don't thank you/respond quickly.