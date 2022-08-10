The Mortal Kombat series is 30 years old.
The Mortal Kombat series turned 30 years old today (the original arcade game was released on October 8, 1992).
Interview with Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon about the Mortal Kombat series:
Ed Boon talks 30 years of Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video:
