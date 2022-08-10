DVD Talk Forum

The Mortal Kombat series is 30 years old.

The Mortal Kombat series is 30 years old.

   
Old 10-08-22, 03:40 PM
Senior Member
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 872
Received 14 Likes on 12 Posts
The Mortal Kombat series is 30 years old.
The Mortal Kombat series turned 30 years old today (the original arcade game was released on October 8, 1992).

Interview with Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon about the Mortal Kombat series:

Ed Boon talks 30 years of Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video:

