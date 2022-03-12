re: Need for Speed: Unbound (12/3/2022; Xbox Series S|X, PS5, PC)

Quote: Titled Need for Speed Unbound, Criterion's long-awaited return to the racing scene will utilize new-gen consoles and the Frostbite Engine to deliver 4K 60fps visuals in a free-roaming open world called Lakeshore. The physics will run at a high frame-rate as well, offering "more control and nuance to...the physical movement of the cars," creative director Kieran Crimmins says.

Quote: It's reflected in Need for Speed Unbound's single-player, which will feature a "completely new campaign structure."



"So when you go in a race, there's a buy-in, which basically, you have to be able to play the race and then you can win that back with a reward if you do well or you can lose that money. So you have to make a choice in which race you want to do and what buy-ins you're comfortable with," Crimmins explains. "Every single race also gives you a little bit of heat. So if you do lots and lots of races in one session, your heat can build up and you'll take a huge gamble on the money that you're carrying around as well. So there's a consequence there."



It will also include what Criterion describes as an "immersive narrative" in which two friends are torn apart by a robbery at a family auto shop, leaving the player to try and reclaim a priceless car by winning the "ultimate street race."



"[E]very single one of those characters, we've actually made them full characters this time," Crimmins says. "They've got little story arcs, they've got personalities, they've got their own car customization and style and you can see them driving around."

Quote: Multiplayer, meanwhile, has been tuned to be "as low friction as possible." When you go into the multiplayer mode you can drive around the world, meet up with friends, or just mess around. While there, "people will be pinging off race requests and playlist requests and you can seamlessly join any one of those events at any time," Crimmins says.



The mode includes a banner system that will allow players to show off photos and achievements. Neither Criterion nor EA were ready to discuss whether Need for Speed Unbound would have a battle pass or any other type of monetization; however, EA did confirm that it will feature a series of "free content updates" after launch, including "new features, experiences, content drops, and more." EA says it will reveal more details on post-launch content "soon."



One way or another, Need for Speed Unbound will include plenty of ways to make your car your own, including fully customizable characters, body kits, and wraps, as well as tiered vehicles similar to Forza Horizon and tie-ins with "loads of really high-end prestige brands." Gameplay customization will also include "thousands of thousands" of combinations for car tuning, as well as tiered vehicles similar to Forza Horizon. Crimmins wasn't able to say how many cars will be in the new release, only that it will have "a lot."