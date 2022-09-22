DVD Talk Forum

GNew Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level

09-22-22, 10:24 AM
New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Cool!

New Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Artists led by the nonprofit Positive Street Art reportedly spent about 100 hours over a two-week period on the homage to Donkey Kong.



Re: GNew Hampshire Artists Transform Building Into Real-Life 'Donkey Kong' Level
Though my geek gamer brain says there's just no way to complete this level :P
