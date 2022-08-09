Mortal Kombat related. When is the third animated Legends movie?
#1
I just watched the first Legends animated movie Scorpion's Revenge and it was pretty good. Later tonight Im watching the Legends 2 animated movie.
anyone know what fighters are supposed to show up in the third animate movie?
