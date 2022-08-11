Sonic Frontiers - 11/8/22 (PS, Xbox, Switch)
Sonic Frontiers - 11/8/22 (PS, Xbox, Switch)
I was a little surprised to see there's not a thread on this yet, so here goes! Sonic meets Breath of the Wild. I've never played a 3D Sonic game, I'm kind of intrigued, but also kind of expecting to hate it. I guess I'll wait for reviews and all that.
