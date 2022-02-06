Dragon Age: Dreadwolf (2023?)
Who is the Dread Wolf?Solas, the Dread Wolf. Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deitya player of dark and dangerous games.
Whether youre new to Dragon Age stories or youve experienced them all, using Solass namesake no doubt suggests a spectrum of endless possibilities on where things may go. But at the core of this, like every past game, is you. If youre new to Dragon Age, you have no need to worry about not having met our antagonist just yet. Hell properly introduce himself when the time is right, but we did hint at his return when we announced #TheDreadWolfRises back in 2018.
More Dragon Age: Dreadwolf later this yearWe suspect you have questions and theyll be answered in time. While the game wont be releasing this year, were growing closer to that next adventure. Rest assured, Solas is placing his pieces on the board as we speak. Thats all we have for now, but we hope knowing the official title has sparked some intrigue, as well be talking more about the game later this year!
What do you think #Dreadwolf could mean?
The Dragon Age Team
