Dragon Age: Dreadwolf (2023?)

   
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf (2023?)


Who is the Dread Wolf?

Solas, the Dread Wolf. Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his peopleor a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deitya player of dark and dangerous games.

Whether youre new to Dragon Age stories or youve experienced them all, using Solass namesake no doubt suggests a spectrum of endless possibilities on where things may go. But at the core of this, like every past game, is you. If youre new to Dragon Age, you have no need to worry about not having met our antagonist just yet. Hell properly introduce himself when the time is right, but we did hint at his return when we announced #TheDreadWolfRises back in 2018.

More Dragon Age: Dreadwolf later this year

We suspect you have questions and theyll be answered in time. While the game wont be releasing this year, were growing closer to that next adventure. Rest assured, Solas is placing his pieces on the board as we speak. Thats all we have for now, but we hope knowing the official title has sparked some intrigue, as well be talking more about the game later this year!

What do you think #Dreadwolf could mean?

The Dragon Age Team
