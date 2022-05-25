Gaming-related ornaments from Hallmark
Gaming-related ornaments from Hallmark
These are hardly a new concept -- I have a bunch, including an NES and Donkey Kong mini-cab -- but this year's round of keepsake ornaments were just unveiled, and I felt compelled to show off the gaming-related ones anyway.
Among the standouts:
A mini-Sega Genesis that plays the bootup "SE-GA!" and the theme from Green Hill Zone.
An SNES with Super Mario World music.
Tanooki Mario!
Other ones this year include Pokemon (Pikachu in a Santa hat, as well as Eevee), Animal Crossing (K.K. Slider; Isabelle and Tom Nook are on Amazon), Breath of the Wild Link (with an archer pose similar to his amiibo), Mario Kart Bowser, Yoshi, Fortnite, Minecraft, and several Sonic ornaments (although Tails only seems to be on Amazon).
Re: Gaming-related ornaments from Hallmark
Tanooki Mario is awesome. I'll be getting that one if I can.
Re: Gaming-related ornaments from Hallmark
I got that SNES one last November. I like it.
