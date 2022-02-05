Square Enix sells western studios and IP to Embracer Group
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 78,260
Received 652 Likes on 470 Posts
Square Enix sells western studios and IP to Embracer Group
Seems like a better fit. SE's sales expectations for Tomb Raider were always absurd.
#2
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 25,547
Received 889 Likes on 576 Posts
Re: Square Enix sells western studios and IP to Embracer Group
The price blows my mind, given how colossal so many of these acquisitions have been recently.
I’m intrigued by the IPs that Square Enix is keeping, like Just Cause and Life Is Strange. Those seem like the sorts of franchises that Embracer would love to get their hands on.
I’m still hoping for a Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, if that’s in the cards post-acquisition.
Given that SqEx said that at least some of that $300M is going to be reinvested into NFTs and blockchain…ugh, these studios are better off.
I’m intrigued by the IPs that Square Enix is keeping, like Just Cause and Life Is Strange. Those seem like the sorts of franchises that Embracer would love to get their hands on.
I’m still hoping for a Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, if that’s in the cards post-acquisition.
Given that SqEx said that at least some of that $300M is going to be reinvested into NFTs and blockchain…ugh, these studios are better off.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off