Re: Square Enix sells western studios and IP to Embracer Group

The price blows my mind, given how colossal so many of these acquisitions have been recently.



I’m intrigued by the IPs that Square Enix is keeping, like Just Cause and Life Is Strange. Those seem like the sorts of franchises that Embracer would love to get their hands on.



I’m still hoping for a Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, if that’s in the cards post-acquisition.



Given that SqEx said that at least some of that $300M is going to be reinvested into NFTs and blockchain…ugh, these studios are better off.