Kingdom Hearts IV - 202?

   
Old 04-10-22, 08:09 AM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Kingdom Hearts IV - 202?
Just announced. Very few details. Currently in Development.


KINGDOM HEARTS IV

The next mainline game in the KINGDOM HEARTS series is in development now and it launches fans into a thrilling new action-packed experience.

After the climactic events of KINGDOM HEARTS III and its Re Mind DLC, fans have wanted to know: Whats next for Sora? As the trailer reveals, the Keyblade wielder is back - and in a new setting were all excited to learn more about.



In addition to catching Soras stylish new look, youll see him face off in a dramatic boss battle against a giant enemy in the Quadratum. This large, expansive city is set in a gorgeous, realistic world thats unlike anything youve seen before in the KINGDOM HEARTS series.
Soras iconic and much-loved companions, Donald and Goofy, make a brief appearance, and the trailer also features Strelitzia - a mysterious new character to the mainline games, first introduced in KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ[Cross].

Thats all we have for now - so let the speculation begin!



Old 04-10-22, 08:46 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Re: Kingdom Hearts IV - 202?
I speculate it will make no sense at all

But that's almost a positive for the series
Old 04-10-22, 09:11 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2007
Re: Kingdom Hearts IV - 202?
So glad we'll have a game to play in the post apocalypse 202.
