Kingdom Hearts IV - 202?
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 60,072
Received 2,719 Likes on 1,784 Posts
Kingdom Hearts IV - 202?
Just announced. Very few details. Currently in Development.
After the climactic events of KINGDOM HEARTS III and its Re Mind DLC, fans have wanted to know: Whats next for Sora? As the trailer reveals, the Keyblade wielder is back - and in a new setting were all excited to learn more about.
In addition to catching Soras stylish new look, youll see him face off in a dramatic boss battle against a giant enemy in the Quadratum. This large, expansive city is set in a gorgeous, realistic world thats unlike anything youve seen before in the KINGDOM HEARTS series.
Soras iconic and much-loved companions, Donald and Goofy, make a brief appearance, and the trailer also features Strelitzia - a mysterious new character to the mainline games, first introduced in KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ[Cross].
Thats all we have for now - so let the speculation begin!
KINGDOM HEARTS IVThe next mainline game in the KINGDOM HEARTS series is in development now and it launches fans into a thrilling new action-packed experience.
After the climactic events of KINGDOM HEARTS III and its Re Mind DLC, fans have wanted to know: Whats next for Sora? As the trailer reveals, the Keyblade wielder is back - and in a new setting were all excited to learn more about.
In addition to catching Soras stylish new look, youll see him face off in a dramatic boss battle against a giant enemy in the Quadratum. This large, expansive city is set in a gorgeous, realistic world thats unlike anything youve seen before in the KINGDOM HEARTS series.
Soras iconic and much-loved companions, Donald and Goofy, make a brief appearance, and the trailer also features Strelitzia - a mysterious new character to the mainline games, first introduced in KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ[Cross].
Thats all we have for now - so let the speculation begin!
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 43,039
Received 573 Likes on 460 Posts
Re: Kingdom Hearts IV - 202?
I speculate it will make no sense at all
But that's almost a positive for the series
But that's almost a positive for the series
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off