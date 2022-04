Kingdom Hearts IV - 202?

KINGDOM HEARTS IV

In addition to catching Sora’s stylish new look, you’ll see him face off in a dramatic boss battle against a giant enemy in the Quadratum. This large, expansive city is set in a gorgeous, realistic world that’s unlike anything you’ve seen before in the KINGDOM HEARTS series.

Just announced. Very few details. Currently in Development.The next mainline game in the KINGDOM HEARTS series is in development now… and it launches fans into a thrilling new action-packed experience.After the climactic events of KINGDOM HEARTS III and its Re Mind DLC, fans have wanted to know: ‘What’s next for Sora?’ As the trailer reveals, the Keyblade wielder is back - and in a new setting we’re all excited to learn more about.Sora’s iconic and much-loved companions, Donald and Goofy, make a brief appearance, and the trailer also features Strelitzia - a mysterious new character to the mainline games, first introduced in KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ[Cross] That’s all we have for now - so let the speculation begin!