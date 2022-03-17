The Quarry - Spiritual Successor To "Until Dawn" (PS4, PS5, XO, XSX, PC) - Summer 2022
Yes, Supermassive Games is doing a spiritual successor to one of my favorite PS4 games!
Supermassive Games has revealed The Quarry, a spiritual successor to Until Dawn launching on June 10. As with Until Dawn, the cast is made up of a number of recognisable actors.
The Quarry is a teen horror where players control nine different characters as they try to survive the last night of summer camp, and like Until Dawn, anyone can live and anyone can die.
Supermassive promises ground-breaking interactive storytelling in an unpredictable night of horror with plenty of flirting and fear, as relationships between characters are built and broken through intense player-based choices.
Director Will Byles told IGN that each character has ten to 12 different potential deaths. He said The Quarry is "like a circular story and each one of those characters is a spoke heading towards the middle", meaning any one of those spokes can be broken without affecting the rest of the narrative.
An early death for each character will result in roughly seven hours of gameplay but Byles estimated that most playthroughs will last around ten hours. He said The Quarry is very replayable though, as at the end of each playthrough players are given different cards depicting the conclusion of each character.
There are 187 of these collectible cards in total, offering completionists a reason to explore every inch of The Quarry's branching story.
The game can also be played in co-op, both locally or online. The former lets each player pick a counsellor to control while online play lets other users watch the playthrough and vote on each decision.
Allowing people to play together is something Supermassive wanted to implement following the popularity of Until Dawn, Byles explained.
"That was almost like a game/movie experience and we definitely wanted to keep that going," he said. "We weren't aware quite how social it got with other people sitting down."
The Quarry also features several accessibility options that allows players to completely customise the experience, whether playing solo or cooperatively.
Different gameplay components such as quick time events, button mashes, and aiming and shooting can all be toggled on and off, even between characters. "If you're playing with your grandparents, you can be playing your version with your character, and then their characters can have all that turned off", Byles said.
The game can even be played as an almost movie-like experience with very little interaction, attesting to its various movie influences.
