Video games that are so impressive that they can almost pass as an early "next-gen" game?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 856
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
Video games that are so impressive that they can almost pass as an early "next-gen" game?
What video games are so impressive for the console they are released on, that they can almost pass for an early "next-gen" game? Thanks to anyone that replies.
#2
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,028
Received 407 Likes on 360 Posts
Re: Video games that are so impressive that they can almost pass as an early "next-gen" game?
How would anyone know what an early next generation game would look like?
Why wouldnt just be impressive for the current gen?
Why wouldnt just be impressive for the current gen?
#3
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 856
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: Video games that are so impressive that they can almost pass as an early "next-gen" game?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off