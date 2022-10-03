DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Video games that are so impressive that they can almost pass as an early "next-gen" game?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Video games that are so impressive that they can almost pass as an early "next-gen" game?

   
Old 03-10-22, 07:05 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 856
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
Video games that are so impressive that they can almost pass as an early "next-gen" game?
What video games are so impressive for the console they are released on, that they can almost pass for an early "next-gen" game? Thanks to anyone that replies.
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-10-22, 07:16 PM
  #2  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,028
Received 407 Likes on 360 Posts
Re: Video games that are so impressive that they can almost pass as an early "next-gen" game?
How would anyone know what an early next generation game would look like?
Why wouldnt just be impressive for the current gen?
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-10-22, 07:25 PM
  #3  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 856
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: Video games that are so impressive that they can almost pass as an early "next-gen" game?
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
How would anyone know what an early next generation game would look like?
Why wouldnt just be impressive for the current gen?
Thank you for your reply, and I apologize for the confusion. I am asking about past video game console generations, and not the current Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 generation.
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.