Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - 2022

Quote:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Coming To Console Systems Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Coming To Console Systems



Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo are back from the sewers with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection! In collaboration with Nickelodeon, thirteen radical games from KONAMIs entire archive of retro 8-bit, 16-bit, and arcade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) titles and their Japanese versions* will be coming to PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Steam. Physical retail and digital versions will be available in 2022 at SRP $39.99.



This incredible collection of thirteen original classics gives chasing down Shredder, fighting the Foot, and tangling-up with Bebop and Rocksteady a fresh look at why KONAMIs adaptations of the heroes in a half shell set the standard in beat em up, action games. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection includes:



 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)





KONAMI partnered with game developer Digital Eclipse to expertly adapt these classics for modern gaming systems with a fantastic set of quality-of-life features including save anytime and rewind, button mapping, and added online play for certain games** with local couch play for all titles where originally intended. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will also come with a digital game guide for each title to help players fight and sometimes swim through difficult areas.



The games are based on the characters and themes of the 80's children's cartoon and comic book series, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles often taking place in a fictionalized New York City, around the sewers, inside futuristic enemy bases and even across time itself! In collaboration with Nickelodeon, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will also include loads of extras using imagery from the original cartoons, comics and other historic TMNT media content in a compiled Museum connecting the franchise across the various mediums. Additionally, never-before-seen development art, sketches and game design material will also be included.



*11 Japanese regional versions total -No Japanese versions released for TMNT (Arcade) and TMNT: Tournament Fighters (NES)

**Titles with online functionality -TMNT (Arcade), TMNT: Turtles in Time (Arcade), TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist, TMNT Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)