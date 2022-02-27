Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet (Nintendo Switch/Late 2022)
Announced today during the Pokémon presentation. Brand new mainline Pokémon game (Gen 9). Looks to be using a similar style (open world) like Arceus.
