Nintendo is closing the Wii U and 3DS eShop.
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 853
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
Nintendo is closing the Wii U and 3DS eShop.
Nintendo is closing the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShop:
Wii U & Nintendo 3DS eShop Discontinuation
Wii U & Nintendo 3DS eShop Discontinuation
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off