Re: Are you overall satisfied with the next-gen consoles? (XBSX, PS5, Switch?)

I'm happy enough with both the Xbox Series X and the PS5, even if the Pro/One X revisions mid-gen diminished how much of an improvement they feel like. There's an element of "the same but better" where they feel iterative rather than transformative. The near-elimination of load times is a godsend. Raytracing is neat, if not as mindblowing as I thought it might be. I'm still not wild about playing the DualSense for long sessions, and too few games really take advantage of the advanced haptics, but it's still one of the most next-gen-y aspects about either of these consoles. I think it was a mistake for Sony to adopt a completely new UX for the PS5, stripping out a bunch of features and making it more cumbersome to use. The Series X allowing for multiple games to be suspended is probably my favorite new feature on that console.



So, yeah: I'd say that I'm happy with both, but neither is a gamechanger (pun intended?).



The Switch is feeling awfully long in the tooth right now. I'm optimistic about 2022 being a banner year, despite the relic-from-another-era tech, which'll be nice since it's basically a nostalgia box for me right now. Aside from Metroid Dread, everything I've played solo over the past couple of years and the few games in my backlog have all been ports/remasters.