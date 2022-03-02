The Nintendo Switch has officially joined the 100 million consoles sold club.
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 851
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
The Nintendo Switch has officially joined the 100 million consoles sold club.
The Nintendo Switch has now officially joined the 100 million consoles sold club:
100 million and counting: Nintendo affirms that Switch is still mid-cycle
100 million and counting: Nintendo affirms that Switch is still mid-cycle
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off