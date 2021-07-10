DVD Talk Forum

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch; 3/25/22)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch; 3/25/22)

   
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch; 3/25/22)


Join Kirby in an unforgettable journey on a delightful 3D platforming adventure! Explore in 3D stages as you discover a mysterious world. Inhale enemies to gain copy abilities like the new Drill and Ranger. Use these skills to save the kidnapped Waddle Dees from the Beast Pack. You can also bring along a second player to control Bandana Waddle Dee and take on the forgotten world together!


This looks terrific!
Re: Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch; 3/25/22)
I'm so excited for this. Giving me Super Mario 3D World mixed with Kirby vibes.
Re: Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch; 3/25/22)
I wasn't a fan of Star Allies, but this one looks fun.
