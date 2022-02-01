Have you ever thought a video game you were playing might actually kill your console?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 848
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
Have you ever thought a video game you were playing might actually kill your console?
Have you ever played a video game that seemed to push your console so much that you were actually concerned it could damage or even kill your video game console?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off