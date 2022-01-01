DVD Talk Forum

What Are You Playing? (January 2023)

What Are You Playing? (January 2023)

   
01-01-22, 08:23 AM
What Are You Playing? (January 2023)
Im trying to finish up Ghost of Tsushima. Im finishing up Act 2 but Im taking my time, trying to complete all of the characters and mythical quests too.

I also bought MK11 with all of the DLC so that will be next eventually.
01-01-22, 08:24 AM
Re: What Are You Playing? (January 2023)
BTW, can a Mod change the year on this thread. My bad.
