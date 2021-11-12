DVD Talk Forum

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem

   
Old 12-11-21, 09:56 PM
A Plague Tale: Requiem




Old 12-11-21, 09:58 PM
Re: A Plague Tale: Requiem
Loved the first one after playing it on GamePass. I completed 100% then bought a physical copy. This one is my most anticipated game for next year.
