What Are You Playing? (December 2021)

What Are You Playing? (December 2021)

   
12-02-21
Adam Tyner
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,827
Received 681 Likes on 446 Posts
What Are You Playing? (December 2021)
I just started the campaign in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

After that, maybe Deathloop? Im tempted to wait a bit to play Halo: Infinite to let it get patched some before diving into its campaign.

My hope is for this to be kind of a movie-centric month, so Im sticking with shorter games.

