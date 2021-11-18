2021 Black Friday Video Game Deals

Here are the deals so far at Walmart and Target. I left out the sports games and games that look like shovelware



Walmart Nov. 22-28

$39

Super Mario Maker 2

Link's Awakening

Call of Duty Black Ops

Call of Duty Modern Warfare



$35

Far Cry 6

Guardians of the Galaxy

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Breath of the Wild

Paper Mario Origami King

Super Mario Brothers U Deluxe

Kirby Star Allies

Xenoblade Chronicles



$25

Crash Bandicoot 4

Monster Hunter Rise

Mass Effect Trilogy

Riders Republic

Deathloop

Back 4 Blood

Red Dead Redemption 2

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Final Fantasy VII Remake



$20

Resident Evil Village

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Sonic Colors

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Outriders

The Last of Us Part 2

Spiro Trilogy

Crash Trilogy

Spider-man GOTY Edition



$14

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Mortal Kombat 11

GTA 5

Watch Dogs Legion

Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle

God of War

The Last of Us Remastered

Plants vs Zombies Battle for the Neighborhood



Target Nov 21-27

$49.99

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart

Ghosts of Tsushima PS5 Edition



$44.99

Final Fantasy VII PS5 Version



$34.99

Life is Strange: True Colors



$39.99

Far Cry 6

Demon Souls

Death Stranding

Various Sports Games

Zelda Link's Awakening

Super Mario Maker 2

Zelda: Breath of the Wild



$29.99

Guardians of the Galaxy

Deathloop

Mass Effect Trilogy

Sackboy

Spider-man Miles Morales



$19.99

Resident Evil Village

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl

Sonic Colors

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

It Takes Two



$14.99

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Avengers

Mortal Kombat 11

Mario Rabbits Kingdom Battle



$9.99

God of War

Cobra Kai

Cyberpunk

Destruction All Stars



Subscription Services

A year of PlayStation Plus is on sale for $39.99 at Target and Walmart

3 months of Game Pass Ultimate is on sale for $24.99 at Target