DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

2021 Black Friday Video Game Deals

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

2021 Black Friday Video Game Deals

   
Old 11-18-21, 03:18 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,537
Received 176 Likes on 138 Posts
2021 Black Friday Video Game Deals
Here are the deals so far at Walmart and Target. I left out the sports games and games that look like shovelware

Walmart Nov. 22-28
$39
Super Mario Maker 2
Link's Awakening
Call of Duty Black Ops
Call of Duty Modern Warfare

$35
Far Cry 6
Guardians of the Galaxy
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Breath of the Wild
Paper Mario Origami King
Super Mario Brothers U Deluxe
Kirby Star Allies
Xenoblade Chronicles

$25
Crash Bandicoot 4
Monster Hunter Rise
Mass Effect Trilogy
Riders Republic
Guardians of the Galaxy
Deathloop
Back 4 Blood
Red Dead Redemption 2
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Final Fantasy VII Remake

$20
Resident Evil Village
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Sonic Colors
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
Outriders
The Last of Us Part 2
Spiro Trilogy
Crash Trilogy
Spider-man GOTY Edition

$14
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
Mortal Kombat 11
GTA 5
Watch Dogs Legion
Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle
God of War
The Last of Us Remastered
Mortal Kombat 11
Plants vs Zombies Battle for the Neighborhood

Target Nov 21-27
$49.99
Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
Ghosts of Tsushima PS5 Edition

$44.99
Final Fantasy VII PS5 Version

$34.99
Life is Strange: True Colors

$39.99
Far Cry 6
Demon Souls
Death Stranding
Various Sports Games
Zelda Link's Awakening
Super Mario Maker 2
Zelda: Link's Awakening
Zelda: Breath of the Wild

$29.99
Guardians of the Galaxy
Deathloop
Mass Effect Trilogy
Sackboy
Spider-man Miles Morales

$19.99
Resident Evil Village
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl
Sonic Colors
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
It Takes Two

$14.99
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
Avengers
Mortal Kombat 11
Mario Rabbits Kingdom Battle

$9.99
God of War
Cobra Kai
Cyberpunk
Destruction All Stars

Subscription Services
A year of PlayStation Plus is on sale for $39.99 at Target and Walmart
3 months of Game Pass Ultimate is on sale for $24.99 at Target
Last edited by lwhy?; 11-18-21 at 03:27 PM.
lwhy? is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.