2021 Black Friday Video Game Deals
Here are the deals so far at Walmart and Target. I left out the sports games and games that look like shovelware
Walmart Nov. 22-28
$39
Super Mario Maker 2
Link's Awakening
Call of Duty Black Ops
Call of Duty Modern Warfare
$35
Far Cry 6
Guardians of the Galaxy
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Breath of the Wild
Paper Mario Origami King
Super Mario Brothers U Deluxe
Kirby Star Allies
Xenoblade Chronicles
$25
Crash Bandicoot 4
Monster Hunter Rise
Mass Effect Trilogy
Riders Republic
Guardians of the Galaxy
Deathloop
Back 4 Blood
Red Dead Redemption 2
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Final Fantasy VII Remake
$20
Resident Evil Village
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Sonic Colors
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
Outriders
The Last of Us Part 2
Spiro Trilogy
Crash Trilogy
Spider-man GOTY Edition
$14
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
Mortal Kombat 11
GTA 5
Watch Dogs Legion
Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle
God of War
The Last of Us Remastered
Mortal Kombat 11
Plants vs Zombies Battle for the Neighborhood
Target Nov 21-27
$49.99
Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
Ghosts of Tsushima PS5 Edition
$44.99
Final Fantasy VII PS5 Version
$34.99
Life is Strange: True Colors
$39.99
Far Cry 6
Demon Souls
Death Stranding
Various Sports Games
Zelda Link's Awakening
Super Mario Maker 2
Zelda: Link's Awakening
Zelda: Breath of the Wild
$29.99
Guardians of the Galaxy
Deathloop
Mass Effect Trilogy
Sackboy
Spider-man Miles Morales
$19.99
Resident Evil Village
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl
Sonic Colors
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
It Takes Two
$14.99
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
Avengers
Mortal Kombat 11
Mario Rabbits Kingdom Battle
$9.99
God of War
Cobra Kai
Cyberpunk
Destruction All Stars
Subscription Services
A year of PlayStation Plus is on sale for $39.99 at Target and Walmart
3 months of Game Pass Ultimate is on sale for $24.99 at Target
